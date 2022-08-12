Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 140.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

AMGN stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.41. 52,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

