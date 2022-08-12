Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $253.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

