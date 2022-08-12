Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $9.41 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,658 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.98. 42,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.59 and its 200 day moving average is $425.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
