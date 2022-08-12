Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

