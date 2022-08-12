Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 10,986 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,207,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,306,582 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,889,000 after purchasing an additional 158,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 138,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,273. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.