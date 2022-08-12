Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 4,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,500. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

