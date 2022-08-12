Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $552.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
