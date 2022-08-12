Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $552.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

