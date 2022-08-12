Alstom (EPA:ALO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.53

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.53 ($24.01) and traded as high as €24.37 ($24.87). Alstom shares last traded at €23.88 ($24.37), with a volume of 740,176 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

