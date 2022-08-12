Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 301,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,745. The company has a market cap of $760.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

