Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altimmune Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 301,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,745. The company has a market cap of $760.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

