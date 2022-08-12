Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.58

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALTGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.58 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 28.44 ($0.34). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.34), with a volume of 232,312 shares traded.

Altitude Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.77 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.60.

Insider Activity at Altitude Group

In other Altitude Group news, insider Graham Feltham acquired 20,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,940.16 ($5,969.26).

Altitude Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.