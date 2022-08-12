Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.58

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.58 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 28.44 ($0.34). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.34), with a volume of 232,312 shares traded.

Altitude Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.77 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.60.

Insider Activity at Altitude Group

In other Altitude Group news, insider Graham Feltham acquired 20,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,940.16 ($5,969.26).

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

