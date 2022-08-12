Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.89.

Shares of ALS opened at C$18.13 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.92 and a 1 year high of C$25.71. The company has a market cap of C$864.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.28.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

