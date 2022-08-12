Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.05

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $88.33, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,066,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Amdocs by 36.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 163.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 95,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

