Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,122. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. Ameren has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,041,000 after acquiring an additional 148,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

