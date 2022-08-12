American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 26257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $88,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

