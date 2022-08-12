American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Up 2.1%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53. 34 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

