American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Up 2.1%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53. 34 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.53.
American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.