American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,917,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,345,000 after purchasing an additional 641,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

