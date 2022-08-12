American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $39.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

