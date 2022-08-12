American Homes 4 Rent to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.2 %

AMH stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

