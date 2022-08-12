American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

