American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

