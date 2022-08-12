American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.71 on Friday. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

