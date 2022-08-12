American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Michael Tessler Sells 41,667 Shares of Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) Director Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $25,416.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 958,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,583.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Tessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $7,500.06.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

