American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Michael Tessler Sells 41,667 Shares of Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) Director Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $25,416.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 958,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,583.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Tessler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $7,500.06.
Shares of NASDAQ AVCT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.
American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.
