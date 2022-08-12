Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 173,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average of $240.25. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

