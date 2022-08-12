Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

AMGN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.40. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.