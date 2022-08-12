Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 1.6 %
AP stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.