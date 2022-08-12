Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 1.6 %

AP stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 292,291 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

