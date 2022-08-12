Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 945,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 1,338,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,727.0 days.
Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Shares of AMFPF stock remained flat at $31.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. Amplifon has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.
