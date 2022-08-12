Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 945,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 1,338,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,727.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of AMFPF stock remained flat at $31.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. Amplifon has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amplifon ( OTCMKTS:AMFPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $556.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Amplifon will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

