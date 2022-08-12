Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Read More
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.