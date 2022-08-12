Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$9.58 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$12.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

