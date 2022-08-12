Analysts Set Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Target Price at $398.00

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

