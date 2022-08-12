Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $12.13

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 202,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

