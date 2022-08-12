Analyzing Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) & Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyzon Motors and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 1 8 0 0 1.89 Ballard Power Systems 2 9 3 0 2.07

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus price target of $7.78, suggesting a potential upside of 226.94%. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $12.54, suggesting a potential upside of 39.75%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% Ballard Power Systems -164.44% -11.91% -11.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Ballard Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 97.52 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -19.83 Ballard Power Systems $104.50 million 25.59 -$114.23 million ($0.58) -15.47

Hyzon Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ballard Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats Ballard Power Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in China, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Japan, France, Spain, Taiwan, Poland, India, Ukraine, Sweden, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

