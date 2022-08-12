Analyzing Ipsidy (AUID) & Its Competitors

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) is one of 414 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ipsidy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ipsidy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsidy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ipsidy Competitors 1628 11213 24129 527 2.63

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.58%. Given Ipsidy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ipsidy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

25.1% of Ipsidy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Ipsidy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ipsidy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsidy $2.29 million -$17.67 million -2.70 Ipsidy Competitors $1.81 billion $283.08 million 33.28

Ipsidy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ipsidy. Ipsidy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsidy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsidy -35.21% -208.68% -131.13% Ipsidy Competitors -90.57% -64.61% -9.41%

Summary

Ipsidy peers beat Ipsidy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing; CARDPLUS, a secure plastic identity credentials and loyalty card products. In addition, it provides payment processing solutions, such as TRANXA, a multi-application payment gateway and switch that provides payment solutions for online retailers and physical merchant locations; and an unattended kiosk application and backend management system, which is integrated with a transit ticketing system. The company was formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Ipsidy Inc. in February 2017. Ipsidy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Long Beach, New York.

