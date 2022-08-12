Analyzing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 22.81% 7.21% 0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.69 $6.12 million $1.04 11.65

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It is also involved in the management of investment securities portfolios; and provides safe deposit box, check cashing and cashier's check, wire transfer, and brokerage services. The company operates 9 full-service offices in Southwestern Indiana; and 1 loan production office in Henderson, Kentucky. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

