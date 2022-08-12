Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.86

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.86 and last traded at C$55.43, with a volume of 36160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.21.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.