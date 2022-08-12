Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.86

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.86 and last traded at C$55.43, with a volume of 36160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.26.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.21.
The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
