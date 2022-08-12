Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$54.50 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.21.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 2.6 %
AND traded down C$1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,150. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$37.57 and a 1 year high of C$55.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.26.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
