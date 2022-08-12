Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$54.50 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.21.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 2.6 %

AND traded down C$1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,150. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$37.57 and a 1 year high of C$55.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.26.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.