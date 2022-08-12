Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
Shares of ANGGF stock remained flat at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Angang Steel has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About Angang Steel
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angang Steel (ANGGF)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.