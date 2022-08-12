Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) Shares Up 0.3%

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.87. 580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Angel Pond Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Pond

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POND. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Pond in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Angel Pond in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Pond by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Angel Pond in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Angel Pond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Pond

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.