Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.05.

Angi Price Performance

ANGI stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Angi by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile



Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

