Annette Court Acquires 1,181 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).
Shares of ADM traded up GBX 44 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,278 ($27.53). The company had a trading volume of 573,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,083.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.70. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.80.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
