Annette Court Acquires 1,181 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded up GBX 44 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,278 ($27.53). The company had a trading volume of 573,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,083.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.70. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.80.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Admiral Group Company Profile

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Featured Stories

