AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 270.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.
