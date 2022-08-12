AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 270.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

