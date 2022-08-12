ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.25. 9,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,313. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

