Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.88) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,351.11 ($16.33).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.7 %

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,135 ($13.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,399.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.84.

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

About Antofagasta

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.