AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 1,009,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOWDF. Panmure Gordon cut shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of AOWDF stock remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.