Apollon Limassol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $181,117.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $470,384.19 and approximately $181,117.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00005951 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00120075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00270220 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035639 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000312 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

