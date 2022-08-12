AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Announces Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

AppLovin Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $34.46 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -118.82, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

