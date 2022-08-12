AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Announces Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.
AppLovin Trading Down 14.8 %
Shares of NYSE APP opened at $34.46 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -118.82, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
