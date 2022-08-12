AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APP. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.
AppLovin Stock Up 4.7 %
APP stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 36,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,491. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.