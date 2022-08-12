AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APP. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 4.7 %

APP stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 36,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,491. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.