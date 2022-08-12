Apriem Advisors Acquires 425 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

