Apriem Advisors Buys Shares of 2,800 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
