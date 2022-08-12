Apriem Advisors Buys Shares of 2,800 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.