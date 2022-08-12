Apriem Advisors Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Apriem Advisors cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NLY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

