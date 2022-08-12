Apriem Advisors Makes New $218,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

