Apriem Advisors Sells 1,655 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 374,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $99.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.